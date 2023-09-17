Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Discover this inviting residence boasting three comfortable bedrooms and two well-appointed baths. One of the bathrooms is a convenient continental setup, ensuring both ease and privacy. Inside, you'll find a delightful blend of cozy carpeting and elegant laminate flooring, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere throughout the home. Don't miss the finished bonus Room over the garage - a perfect get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $455,000
