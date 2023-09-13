Affordable living w/ a great location just minutes away from campus, the co-op & shopping. 1/5 mile to the bus. This beautifully maintained home features a split bedroom plan w/ a bath at each end. Central living spaces are open & updated w/ nice cabinetry plus new carpet and fresh paint inside. The vaulted ceilings & vinyl windows combine to create a bright interior that is accented by neutral colors. Plentiful counters and generous amounts of storage make this kitchen cook ready. All appliances included.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $98,000
