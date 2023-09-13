Well-maintained manufactured home in all ages park, park rent incl. swimming pool access. Recent updates incl. NEW ROOF, new flooring, new windows, new sheetrock, insulation, a new furnace & many more updates in the last 5 years. Home located in OSU Community. Financing is available to qualified buyers, reach out to listing agent for lender referral. Buyers to contact park management for park approval. Screening Criteria & Procedures in docs. Water, sewer & garbage billed separately through park management.