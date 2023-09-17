This is the one you've been waiting for! Don't miss this 3 bed/2 bath fully updated single level home in the fantastic neighborhood of Cloverland Village. Close to shopping, schools, transportation, all while enjoying your own private oasis. Inviting covered front porch; living room w/fireplace & built-ins. Remodeled kitchen features center island w/large deep sink & dishwasher, quartz counters; Primary suite w/glass shower/tub & double sink vanity. 2 add'l bedrooms; new exterior paint, private fenced yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000
