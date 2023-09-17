Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Charm and Character define this single level home nestled in a sought-after neighborhood. Meticulously updated interior features wood flooring, refined woodwork, and a gas fireplace exuding warmth. Open, light filled kitchen w/modern appliances flows into family/dining area. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated. GFA & central A/C ensure year-round comfort. Enjoy the private fenced yard with enchanting landscaping. Covered front porch says Welcome! Separate 12’ x 16’ studio building has power & heat.