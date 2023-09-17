This lovingly cared for one owner home on a spacious lot awaits its next chapter! Coveted single level features a formal living/dining room, family room, island kitchen with quartz countertops, breakfast nook and utility room. The vaulted ceilings in the living room, family room and primary bedroom provides for an airy feel. Great southern exposure brings in abundant natural light. The generous sized primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and bath with double vanity and step in shower. The 3rd bedroom hosts a built-in murphy bed and lends itself for multiple uses. Enjoy fall evenings on the covered back patio or take a relaxing soak in the hot tub! The 2 car garage is enhanced by a wall of built-in cabinets for storage along with a workbench. For additional garden tool storage, you can't beat the backyard tool shed! Convenient access to freeways, Fred Meyer and Heritage Mall. Buy with confidence, Home Warranty Provided. Listing agent related to seller. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY SEPT 17 1-3PM