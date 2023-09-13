Welcome to this charming 2 bed 1.5 bath home located on the outskirts of Lebanon! This cozy home is low-maintenance and boasts a heat pump, vinyl windows, fenced yard with front & back covered decks, carport, and shed - making it perfect for all your outdoor needs. Enjoy living in a great neighborhood with nearby access to stores & parks. The $690 park rent includes cable, water, sewer & garbage. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity - call today for more information or to schedule a showing!