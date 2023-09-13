Low maintenance living at this 55+ community! With updates throughout including new floors, paint, an updated furnace w/central air & more. Enjoy the great floor plan offering 840sqft. 2 bed 1 bath with a large primary bedroom that has 2 closets. Outside you'll find two covered decks with plenty of room to garden & spread out around the home as well as covered parking w/ a storage building. Located near the hospital, stores & restaurants! Park rent $590 includes garbage, w/s & use of the club room w/pool!
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $69,900
