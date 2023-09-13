Discover serene living in this 55+ single wide manufactured home at Corvallis' Meadow Park Mobile Estates. Conveniently located near the bus line and hospital, this cozy residence offers a spacious interior flooded with natural light. Bedrooms on opposite sides of the home, 2 full baths, with large living area in between. Central A/C. Enjoy low maintenance living in a friendly community with access to amenities like the clubhouse and pool. Space rent of $590/mo includes water, sewer, garbage, and cable.