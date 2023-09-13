This tiny house is the epitome of modern living in a peaceful setting. The open floor plan creates a comfortable living space, especially with the natural light throughout, the kitchen is fully equipped with stylish cabinetry, and full size appliances. The bedroom is cozy yet spacious, the bathroom is pristine and features a modern shower, sink, and toilet. The washer/dryer combo is perfect for this size!The shed provides extra space for your storage needs, plus the surrounding woods create a peaceful and serene atmosphere, making for a relaxing evening after a long day.Hope Valley Resort is standout among community living spaces, with an array of amenities for its residents. The clubhouse is perfect for hosting events, and the hiking trails offer breathtaking views. The dog park is perfect for furry friends, and the tennis and basketball courts are perfect for those looking to stay active. The fishing hole and community garden are great for those who love nature, and the pool and hot tub provide opportunity for relaxation.Overall, this tiny house presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a simpler and peaceful way of life without sacrificing any of the luxuries of standard home living.