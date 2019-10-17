If you don’t fly, work at a nuclear power plant or need access to secure federal facilities,…

NEW LICENSE WILL COST YOU AN EXTRA $20

Oregonians seeking to get a new Real ID-compliant driver license next year will need to bring some extra documentation — and a bit more money.

The regulation requires those seeking identification to provide at a minimum documentation showing full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, two proofs of address of principal resident and lawful status. Oregonians are only required to show proof of legal citizenship or legal presence, full legal name and current address to acquire a license.

If you choose to get a Real ID-compliant Oregon driver’s license in July — adorned with a star in the top-right corner — it will cost an additional $20 on top of the standard fee to help the state pay for implementing the changes.

Residents will be able to obtain Real ID-compliant licenses beginning July 6, 2020.