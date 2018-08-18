Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are continuing work on a variety of road projects this summer in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
Here's a rundown of closures and delays:
• Linn County, Interstate 5/OR 164, Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store highway improvements: Highway work is being done for the new travel stop. The I-5 northbound ramp/OR 164 intersection is now an all-way stop intersection. Construction is nearly complete.
• US 20/ Sweet Home, Region 2 sign upgrades: This project will replace road signs along US 20 through Sweet Home and east near Foster Lake. Nighttime lane closures will be used to install new signs through Sweet Home. Work is expected to be completed near the end of August.
• Benton County, US 20/Philomath Boulevard: Water and sewer line work is continuing along and across the highway for a proposed apartment complex. The project will include highway improvements of a new left turn lane and pedestrian crossing. Expect lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
• OR 34, Harrison Boulevard bridge repair (Corvallis): Crews are repairing the abutment on the west side of the river. The pedestrian path adjacent to the abutment will be closed with a detour in place. There will be no impact to traffic on OR 34. The repair work is expected to last three to four weeks.
• Benton/Polk County, OR 99W Monmouth: Crews will be paving and striping the roadway between Monmouth and Lewisburg through September. Paving will be done north to south. After paving, rumble strips and striping will be completed. Work will be done at night, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
• Lincoln County, US 101, Beverly Beach Drainage Improvement Project: A stormwater drainage system is being constructed. A temporary traffic shift is in place and the contractor has begun work on installing new drainage pipes. The majority of this work will take place off of the roadway. The northbound right turn lane onto Northeast 123rd Street is scheduled to be closed until early October. Expect minor delays.