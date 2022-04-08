This is Nutmeg, and here are some things you should know about her: She has the most stunning set of... View on PetFinder
A Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg.
An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.
Authorities have named the person whose body was recovered from the Willamette River in Corvallis.
An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, April 5, with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
A Corvallis man was accused of first-degree robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling out a shank on two Fred Meyer employees who confr…
The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross.
A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a m…
With just a few weeks before trial, a Lebanon man is facing a more serious assault charge stemming from a domestic violence report.
Mother Nature could get angry, delivering howling winds, downpours and perhaps even thunderstorms in the mid-Willamette Valley and central Coa…
