NuScale receives final OK for small reactors

NuScale, the small-scale nuclear reactor firm that grew out of Oregon State University research, has passed a key regulatory hurdle.
The Portland-based company, which also has offices in Corvallis, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington and London, has received Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for the safety aspects of its design.
The OK marks the sixth and final piece of NuScale’s design-certification application. The company’s customers now can proceed with plans for generation facilities.
The design-certification application, which NuScale completed in December, 2016, is 12,000 pages long, took 2 million hours of work to frame and cost $500 million.
“NRC’s approval of our NuScale small modular reactor design helps us to move forward in fulfilling our mission to provide advanced nuclear technology for the production of electricity, heat and clean water to improve the quality of life for people around the world,” said Jose Reyes, NuScale’s founder and an OSU faculty member for three decades.
NRC approval makes NuScale’s design the first small modular reactor approved for use in the United States and positions the company as a leader in the global marketplace for SMRs. Russia and China are both working on SMR designs. The potential payoff is substantial. NuScale officials expect the worldwide market for SMRs to reach $100 billion by 2035 and keep climbing from there.
NuScale’s reactors can generate 60 megawatts of electricity, far below the 1 gigawatt capacity of a typical commercial reactor. NuScale models take up just 1% of the space of a commercial unit, and the design allows as many as a dozen of them to be linked together.
NuScale’s first customer, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, plans to build a 12-module SMR plant on Idaho National Laboratory property near Idaho Falls. That project will require construction and operating approval from the NRC but no additional design certification will be needed.
Site preparation is expected to begin in 2021, with the first reactor module operational by 2026 and the full plant up and running by 2027.
