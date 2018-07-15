NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Friday, November 9, 1984 edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Having seen in Wasco County how the elections process can be threatened, Meredith Wiley says Oregon must take steps to prevent voting fraud.
The Albany lawyer spent 10 days in The Dalles, the Wasco County seat, holding more than 130 voter-registration hearings before Tuesday's general election.
"For starters, we've got to have a 20- or 30-day cutoff, at minimum," she said in an interview Thursday.
Such a cutoff, she said, would allow county clerks more time to deal with the paperwork of getting ready for an election.
The hearings held by Wiley and other volunteer attorneys were required by Wasco County attorneys to prevent voter fraud in the controversy over followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and their opponents.
Of more than 100 lawyers recruited by the secretary of state, Wiley remained at the task the longest.
One of the things we did, we weeded out a lot of the fraudulent stuff," she said. "There were truly hundreds of fraudulent ones (registration cards) sent in."
The attorney said the phony registrations apparently had been mailed by people trying to disrupt the election.
The cards would bear the names of real persons but phony other data and forged signatures, she said. She estimated that about one-third of the hearings she held on the first few days dealt with such fraudulent cards.
Based on the cards, officials would schedule hearings for the voters named only to discover that someone else had mailed the phony re-registrations in their names.
Failure to discover the phony registration changes would have caused trouble on election day when voters discovered they were no longer registered as before.
The lawyers holding the hearings volunteered their time. Wiley said they were paid a token $5 so that liability insurance would cover their work. She and the other volunteers were reimbursed for meals, lodging and mileage.
Wiley said other mid-valley attorneys who joined the volunteers were David Knower of Albany, who spent a day, and Bob Ringo of Corvallis. Ringo at one time was dispatched to Rajneesh, the former Antelope, and held registration hearings for about 10 handicapped people who had written they couldn't come to The Dalles.
Holding her hearings in a jury room at the courthouse in The Dalles, Wiley said she interviewed about 130 to 140 voters.
Besides weeding out the phony registration cards, she rejected only one actual registration, that of a young woman from La Grande who was temporarily staying with her parents in Wasco County.
She said neither she nor her colleagues came across any registrations from mid-valley residents, some of whom had vowed to go Wasco County to vote but then called off their plans.
As for changes to election law, Wiley said the registration cutoff was the only change she could recommend now.
"The danger is that we might overreact and make it difficult for legitimate voters to vote. That's almost as bad," she said.
She expected to testify before the 1985 Legislature on any bill that would restore a registration deadline set 20 to 30 days before an election.
Her stay in The Dalles, she said, was marked as "tight security."
State police checked on her from time to time, and she kept a generally "low profile."
