If you had a hard time working the crossword puzzle in last Sunday’s newspaper, it wasn’t your fault: Due to a production error, we inadvertently printed the wrong grid for that day’s clues. We apologize for the mistake, and to make up for it, we’re printing the correct version of the Sunday crossword on page B8 of today’s paper.
Note to readers
