Note to readers

In order to give our carrier force and much of our staff time off to celebrate New Year’s Day with their families, we will not be publishing a printed newspaper on Friday, Jan. 1. Normal publication will resume on Saturday. In the meantime, you can still find the news online at our websites, democratherald.com and gazettetimes.com. Happy New Year from all of us at Mid-Valley Media!

