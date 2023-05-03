November 29, 1942—March 28, 2023It is with heavy hearts that the family of Norma Wertz announces her passing on March 28, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Norma is survived by her daughter Wendy, son Robert, daughter in law Debbie, and her beloved grandchildren Michael, Kelsey, and Ryan. Norma was preceded in death by her parents.

and was truly dedicated to caring for her family and others alike. There was never an injury, sickness or problem that couldn't be overcome. Her heart and her cabinets were fully stocked with love and goodies for all, and you should count yourself lucky to have had to opportunity to enjoy her twice baked potatoes. Her compassionate and giving nature made an impact on so many lives. Norma's legacy of caring, learning and kindness will live in our hearts forever. Doctors without Borders was an organization she loved dearly and donations could be made in her name if desired.