Night of praise set for Friday in Corvallis

Mid-Valley Women of Christ will host a Valley-Wide Night of Praise and Worship at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99 in Corvallis.

Several hundred women from across the state are expected to attend the service, which will celebrate the ministry’s concluding a 32-class community Bible study, held in 13 cities across five Oregon counties

The speaker will be Andi Buerger, author of “A Fragile Thread of Hope” and founder of Beulah’s Place in Redmond. The mission of Beulah’s Place is to lead homeless teens away from sexual exploitation by criminals and predators. Buerger was a victim of abuse and human trafficking for the first 17 years of her life.

Chris Spivey, an Albany-based worship leader, will lead the evening’s music, joined by other area worship leaders.

A freewill offering will be taken. Further information is available at www.midvalleywomenofchrist.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0