Young archers on target at state contest

Eleven-year-old Nicholas Bergor lifted his compound bow above his head, slowly let it settle in front of him and pulled back the taut bow string until it was next to his right ear.
He paused for a brief moment as he took a deep breath and then released the arrow.
“Tha-wump!,” the arrow sounded as it smacked a target 10 meters away.
Nicholas and about 132 other young archers from across the state repeated the motion several times Saturday morning during the state contest of the National Archery in the Schools Program, sponsored by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
“At first, I thought it would just be fun to learn to shoot,” the sixth-grader at Lighthouse Elementary School in Bunker Hill said. “Then, as I got better, I thought maybe I could win a trophy.”
The secret — in addition to lots of practice — is “to find the sweet spot of the target and have a good attitude toward it.”
Stephanie Rustad, ODFW archery education coordinator, said this is the fourth year ODFW has sponsored the program.
“Most of the participants are from the southern part of the state,” Rustad said. “Medford brought 50 kids. The program is growing every year.”
There were 112 entries last year. Rustad said Washington has participated in the program longer than Oregon and has about 800 participants at its state meet.
Team members can meet during or after school, Rustad said. Instructors must be certified and commit to spending at least 10 hours per school year with the youngsters.
Rustad said the contest is based on how many “bull’s eyes” the archer hit. They shoot five arrows three times at distances of 10 meters and 15 meters respectively.
Each bull’s eye scores 10 points, with decreasing points the farther away each arrow strikes, Rustad said. A perfect score would be 300 points.
Locally, Noah Barr, an eighth grader at Calapooia Middle School competed as an individual and scored 201 total points. Robert Johnston, an eighth grader at Timber Ridge also competed as an individual and scored 198 points.
The noise at many sporting events is ear-shattering, but Saturday’s event at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center was almost silent, except for the “thwump, thwump, thwump” of arrows meeting their mark.
In addition to sportsmanship, participants have had safety drilled into them.
They lined up before each round and did not move or shoot until they were signaled by a whistle: two whistles for get your bows; one whistle for shoot; three whistles for get your arrows; and five whistles for emergency, do not shoot.
Rustad said the program is open to students in the grades four through 12.
She added that studies have shown that archery programs help improve student motivation, attention, behavior and school attendance.
In addition to teaching young people a lifelong skill, ODFW hopes they will use those skills to become active hunters and enjoy a broad range of outdoor activities.
The program is funded on the national level by an excise tax on shooting equipment and ammunition.
A student survey on conservation found that 17% of NASP archers were first-time bowhunters because of going through the program — and 33% wanted to try bowhunting.
Matthew Jacobs of Sams Valley in Southern Oregon is one of those new bowhunters.
“My dad hunts with a bow and that got me interested,” the 11-year-old fifth grader said. “I’ve tried hunting turkeys with a bow and that didn’t work out so good.”
Matthew said the secret to hitting the bull’s eye is to “stay steady, even when you are excited.”
He said he practices about a half-hour daily.
Contestants and their families could visit several vendors at the event including Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Scholastic 3D Archery, Hunter Education, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Hunters Association, USA Archery, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.
“We coordinated with the Albany Rifle and Pistol Club and tournament participants were given free entry to the gun show that was also being held at the Fair & Expo Center,” Rustad said.
Bend High School won the top award last year and had several students returning for this year’s contest as well.
Sabrina Phillips, 16, and Emma Chenault, 17, are returning members of the team.
Sabrina is a junior and said this is her second year of competition. She scored 203 points.
“It’s fun to just shoot,” she said after racking her bow before the contest started. “We have a big team, with about 27 people.”
Sabrina said she uses a 20-pound pull bow and she became interested in the sport because her father hunts with a bow.
Emma is a junior and a disciplined archer. She scored 285 points.
Contestants were allowed up to 30 minutes per round to shoot their five arrows. Some took only a few minutes.
Emma was meticulous and followed through on every shot. Often, she was the lone archer at the firing line by one or two arrows.
Participating teams were Bend High School, Calapooia Middle School, Douglas County Home School, North Bend High School, Roots Academy, Sams Valley Elementary, St. Mary's of Medford, the Lighthouse School and Timber Ridge Elementary.
Some of Saturday's contestants will move on to the U.S. Western National Tournament held April 24-25 in Sandy, Utah. The U.S. open tournament will be held June 11-13 in Daytona, Florida.