YMCA to open strength center Monday

But other activities have gone virtual, Reese said.

There are strength training sessions online and lifeguards are taking their swim lesson skills to private homes with pools.

“We have about seven signed up so far,” Reese said.

And, young folks ages 10 to 15 can take their junior lifeguard training — the classroom portion anyway — online, so when the pool opens, they can quickly complete the course.

“When they turn 15, we’ve now got a large pool of potential lifeguards and even if they don’t become lifeguards, we need as many CPR-trained people in our community as possible,” Reese said.

Starting Monday, YMCA staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, face shields and gloves, will check in members who want to use the weight room, which can only be accessed through the north entrance.

They will be asked if they have had a persistent cough, are feeling well, have shortness of breath or have been around anyone with COVID-19. Their temperature will also be taken and anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will not be admitted.

There is a one-way-in and one-way-out system in place and signs on the floor will direct users around equipment.