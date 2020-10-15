YMCA to host reverse Veterans Day Parade

There’s going to be a Veterans Day Parade in Albany on Nov. 11 after all.

But just like everything else during these times of COVID-19, things are going to look a bit different than in years past.

Instead of floats coming to the people, people are being asked to come to the floats, which will be staged at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany.

“So many people were saddened when the annual Veterans Day Parade had to be cancelled due to the pandemic,” said YMCA Director Chris Reese. “This is something we can do until there can be another parade next year.”

Reese emphasized this is being done in honor of all veterans and with appreciation for the Veterans Commemoration Association. This would have been the 69th annual parade.

The annual parade is known as the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi and attracts tens of thousands of viewers.

YMCA staff member McCall Washburn is heading up the planning effort and hopes to get 25 to 30 floats that will be staged on the YMCA grounds from 10 a.m. until noon on Veterans Day.

The public is invited to drive through the YMCA parking lot to view the floats, enjoy music provided by KRKT radio and also donate canned food items.