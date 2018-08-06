Families can stretch their back-to-school shopping dollars thanks to a kids clothing giveaway Thursday and Friday evenings at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Boulevard SW.
Julia Labahn, YMCA outreach and mentoring assistant, said all families are invited to stop in from 4-7 p.m. each day to pick out gently used back-to- school clothing donated by community members.
“This is our first in what we hope will become a series of community service programs,” Labahn said. “Nationally, the YMCA program is sponsoring similar community-wide programs.”
Labahn has a degree in public health from Oregon State and has worked at the Mid-Willamette YMCA since February.
“My husband and I have seven children, so we know how expensive it can be to guy school clothes,” Labahn said. “This is for anyone, regardless of income.”
Boxes and totes filled with clothing of all sizes and types are stacked high in the YMCA warehouse, but will be hung up for easy viewing for the giveaway.
“I have a heard for kids and families in need,” Labahn said. “It’s important that we build up kids, not label them and bring them down.”
Labahn said there will be clothing for all ages, from infants to teens and even adult-sizes for the older kids.
“We have had wonderful donations from individuals, churches and community organizations,” Labahn said.
Labahn said families do not need to pre-register, but they will be assisted by volunteers.
“We would like to know the number of children per family, their ages and sizes, but we don’t need anyone’s names,” Labahn said. “We’ll start with one bag per child, depending on sizes and ages.”
Labahn said Tammy Thompson, owner of Campbell’s Cleaners in Corvallis, has donated laundering of more than half of the donated clothing.
“We’ve also had great partnerships and support from the Teen Challenge Thrift Store, the Party Store and five local businesses donated $100 each to help us buy totes and things like laundry soap.”
Labahn hopes this will become an annual event and that the YMCA can added at least three other community-wide outreach programs per year.
“We’re going to begin with this and as we get more volunteers, add more service projects,” Labahn said. “We’ve had such a great response to this, it’s encouraging.”
Labahn said swimming suits donated for the drive are being used to stock the YMCA’s closet to be given out to those who need them. Also, the YMCA is developing a sports locker for things like cleats and other sports gear that can be given out.
To learn more about the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, visit http://www.ymcaalbany.org or call 541-926-4488.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.