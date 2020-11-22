YMCA begins demolition of Oberto building

Mid-Willamette Family YMCA Director Chris Reese is a retired military helicopter pilot, so he’s used to maneuvering large equipment with joysticks.

In that life, he always avoided collisions of any kind.

But Thursday morning, Reese took the controls of a large excavator and punched a large hole into a wall at the former Oberto Sausage Co. building in Albany.

The structure is being razed to make room for two new sports fields. They will join two fields soon to be constructed on YMCA property south of a warehouse at 34th Avenue and Pacific Boulevard, Reese said.

In the long term, additional property may be acquired for a fifth field, he added.

“What a fantastic day,” Reese said. “When I became director here in July 2019, I set a goal of two years to develop these fields. It was an honor to run that excavator and tear into that wall.”

Reese said Matt Chavarria of Silverton will demolish the 40,000-square-foot building and clean up the 4½-acre site.

“Matt has a construction company and helped save Silver Creek Falls during the fires,” Reese said.

Chavarria works with Fred Patterson, the YMCA property manager.

