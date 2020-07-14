Wyden sets priorities as he heads back to work

“We need this added margin of safety, and that’s what I’m going to be saying to senators on the floor,” Wyden said, adding that when McConnell and President Donald Trump blocked that idea, “what they’re essentially doing is holding Americans all across the land hostage when all they want to do is exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

Wyden said when looking at Oregon, he sees a state made up mostly of small towns. When it comes to those small towns, he’s exploring how to help rural hospitals.

He said the telehealth bill he was involved with has been a breakthrough in the pandemic for smaller communities in the areas of health, safety and employment.

Before Congress breaks for the summer, Wyden said he plans to introduce a financial package focused on rural medicine and being able to take advantage of technology. He’s working with rural residents to create that package.

Wyden was asked by a river guide from Corvallis what he and his staff were doing to protect the state’s rivers.

The senator said he understands guides and outfitters are struggling financially under the current conditions.