LEBANON — For a bunch of guys who call themselves “outlaws," they don’t do a good job keeping a low public profile.
On Tuesday afternoon, about a half-dozen brightly colored World of Outlaws semitrailers and racing cars gathered at the Linn County Fairgrounds, where pit crews pulled routine maintenance getting ready for today’s races at the Willamette Speedway in Lebanon.
Mid-valley racing fans are used to high-speed action at the one-third-mile track, but outlaw cars take the excitement to a new level, with speeds up to 190 mph at some facilities.
Pit crew members Joseph Sease, 22, of Greentown, Pennsylvania, and Matt Frisbie of Mendon, Michigan, were busy prepping Greg Wilson’s car.
“Last night we were in Grays Harbor, Washington,” Sease said. “We start in March and we race until November from coast-to-coast.”
Unlike stock cars that usually take to the dirt speedway track, outlaw cars are open-wheeled and feature a giant wing over the rear, which produces downward pressure that helps keep the vehicles on the ground at high speeds. The cars are light — weighing less than 1,400 pounds — feature 410-cubic-inch engines that produce up to 950 horsepower and burn methanol instead of gasoline.
Sease said the giant semitrailer features a complete maintenance shop and has room for two cars and a chassis, and has sleeping quarters in the tractor portion.
The “World of Outlaws” is the sanctioning body of the racing circuit, much like the NFL is to football. The Wilson crew said they recently competed at the nationals in Knoxville, Iowa, where the winner takes home $150,000. Other races pay from $10,000 to $50,000.
Other states where races are held are Florida, Texas, Nevada, California, Illinois, Arizona, Ohio, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Outlaw cars have raced at Willamette Speedway since 2012.
This is Frisbie’s first visit to Linn County, but Sease said he was with Wilson’s team that raced here last summer.
“Lebanon is a good track. It’s small and racy. If it’s dry, there will be lots of passing,” Sease said.
He said last year’s event was marred by the thick blanket of smoke created by wildfires up and down the Pacific Northwest.
Sease said it takes about three hours to check out Wilson’s car if there aren’t any mechanical problems.
“We check the frame, the suspension,” he said. “We want to make sure nothing is bent or broken. We also check out the engine. We might get up to 20 races out of one engine.”
As Frisbie worked on the car’s short drive-shaft, Sease wiped it down from front to back, especially the exhaust headers, because dirt and grease can trap heat that can damage an engine.
Frisbie said that although racing is serious business and everyone wants to win, the pit crews will jump in to help each other if a driver bangs up a car.
“You’ll see five or six teams working on one car,” he said.
Since they don’t have individual vehicles, the men said once they get Wilson’s cars in shape, they usually walk to a nearby restaurant for entertainment.
Frisbie's long-term goal is to drive, but Sease plans to continue turning wrenches in the pits.
Their driver, Greg Wilson, 43, of Benton Ridge, Ohio, has been driving professionally for 25 years and is in his third year in the Outlaw class. He earned the Rookie of the Year award in 2016.
On his website, Wilson says of his career, “This is all I have ever wanted to do. You can ask my parents. From the time I could walk and talk, all I ever wanted to do was race and drive sprint cars in particular. The Outlaws are the elite sprint car drivers, so I want to be one of those guys that other people say, ‘I want to race with him because he’s one of the best drivers.’”