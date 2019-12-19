Willamette Valley Band plans free concert Dec. 21

The performance also will include “A Canadian Brass Christmas Suite,” adapted for band by Calvin Custer, which begins with an original rendition of “Jingle Bells,” featuring two trumpets, which then segues into a snippet from George Frideric Handel's “Water Music.” The compilation also includes “Good King Wenceslas,” “Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming,” “Carol Of The Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

As is traditional for the band, Leroy Anderson's famous “Sleigh Ride” will be featured toward the end of the concert.

The Willamette Valley Concert Band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Lynn, Marion and Polk counties. The director is Mike Bevington, a retired band director who taught for many years in Jefferson.

Although the concert is free, audience members who wish can make a contribution at the end of the concert. The money is used to defray expenses and to help local students who are studying music.

The concert will last approximately one hour.

