SWEET HOME — Extensive testing for contamination at the former Willamette Industries mill turned up no major surprises, Rick Partipilo of the Linn County Environmental Health Department told members of the Sweet Home City Council Tuesday night.
The process took about four years — from grant award to testing completion — and involved about 1,000 test samples, Partipilo said. Actual soil testing began in August 2016.
A mill site for decades, the property had been targeted as a housing development by the Western States Land Reliance Trust. But when the trust failed to pay more than $500,000 in property taxes, the county foreclosed in 2010.
“What was found wasn’t unusual or unexpected for a former mill site,” Partipilo said. “But some areas of contamination will need to be addressed before they can be developed.”
Testing was completed by Geosyntec Consulting of Portland and was looking specifically for high levels of diesel and gasoline hydrocarbons, solvents and chemicals used in the manufacture or treatment of wood products — such as dioxins, heavy metals and preservatives.
The county has already deeded the former Knife River (formerly Morse Bros.) quarry property, about 250 acres north of the mill site, to the city of Sweet Home. There was only minimal contamination concern in one area of that property.
Partipilo identified these areas on the mill site that need to be cleaned:
• Three log ponds, all connected. Although surface water is not contaminated, sediment indicated levels of hydrocarbons and heavy metals.
• The site of the former preservative spray area (pentachlorophenol). Dioxins and related compounds were found there.
• The former wigwam burner site, for dioxins and related compounds.
• The former hydraulic area at the west end of plywood mill. Petroleum hydrocarbons were identified in soil and groundwater.
• Shallow groundwater across the site. Present are formaldehdyde, diesel and petroleum hydrocarbons.
Partipilo said the contaminants pose no acute health risks.
“There are high enough levels to warrant concern, but not high enough to exceed human health danger thresh holds,” Partipilo said.
Partipilo said dioxins were also found near what had been a spray paint booth and there are petroleum hydrocarbons and formaldehyde in the soil in some areas of the property.
Partipilo said there is some money available for cleanup mitigation from the federal Brownfield program.
He estimated cleanup costs from $4 million to $8 million, but that could vary greatly, depending on how the site is developed.
If it is developed into a shopping or industrial complex, where the soil is covered with asphalt or concrete, little mitigation would be needed since the contamination is in the soil and is not moving, Partipilo said.
But if the property were to be developed for housing, or a city park, where the soils would be exposed to humans, more extensive cleanup programs would be needed.
Those options would range from removing settled elements from the pond; installing plastic barriers in the soil, or removing and replacing contaminated soils in the affected areas.
Until long-term decisions are made, Partipilo said the county will post signs warning the public not to fish in the ponds.
“The surface water isn’t contaminated,” Partipilo said. “It isn’t affecting wildlife. The contamination has settled into the soil.”
Partipilo said the Department of Environmental Quality has informed Weyerhaeuser about the findings because the company could be liable for cleanup costs. He said Linn County is not liable for cleanup since contamination occurred before the county took over ownership.
Partipilo said the county will need to determine what to do with the property.
“Someone could buy the entire site and they would start with a clean slate,” Partipilo said of being responsible for the environmental cleanup. “But, we now know the conditions, we have an accurate baseline. We have an opportunity to move forward at a measured pace.”
In a separate study, asbestos was found in buildings that remain on-site; the substance was exposed after a 2015 fire. In February 2017, Linn County contracted with a Portland company to remove the asbestos.
The contract called for removing and disposing of more than 85,000 square feet of asbestos-containing materials, including asphalt roofing. The charred material was removed, Partipilo said, although asbestos is present in other buildings and will be removed as grant money becomes available.
The Linn County Board of Commissioners has not determined what should be done with the property, said chairman Roger Nyquist.
“Our goal is to get this property cleaned up and have it become an economic development asset for the community,” he said. “However, we will not use money from the general fund, money that we would normally use to provide services to Linn County residents for this.”
Staff from the Linn County Environmental Health Department, the Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Sweet Home will talk more about the mill site project, as well as issues concerning private water wells in the area at 5:30 p.m. today at the Jim Riggs Community Center, 878 18th Ave., Sweet Home.