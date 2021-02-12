Wildfire victim has something to smile about

Like many of their neighbors, Jim and Janet Wright lost virtually everything they owned when the Lionshead fire swept through the Santiam Canyon in September.

They escaped from their Lyons-area home with the clothes on their backs, a pickup truck, an ATV and a chainsaw.

Jim said he never cried at the enormity of the loss, but when he learned that oral surgeon Joel Hopkin and restorative dentist Pat Hagerty, both of Albany, wanted to provide him with $30,000 worth of dental implants for free, “my eyes welled up with tears. It was quite a moving experience.”

The money that would have gone toward his dental work can be used to rebuild the family’s home, the project partners agreed.

Hopkin performed the surgery and installed the implant posts Tuesday morning at the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center on 24th Avenue, and by noon, Hagerty and his Calapooia Family Dentistry team next door were setting Wright up with a temporary bridge system.

If all goes well, in about three months Wright will receive his permanent teeth.