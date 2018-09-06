HOLLEY — Sherman Weld calls his family’s 140-acre tree farm near Holley his “sanctuary,” a quiet place to enjoy the beauty of the Cascade foothills and the plentiful numbers of deer, elk and turkey — and occasional cougar — that call the top of Crescent Hill Road home.
Over the last 30 years, Weld and his wife, Leslie, have turned an historic Sweet Home area farm/ranch they call the Weld Family Tree Farm into the Linn County Tree Farm of the Year.
“It was a complete surprise,” Leslie Weld said of the award.
Her husband added, “It is a big honor to be among six finalists for the state award.”
The Welds were selected by the Linn County Small Woodlands Association. The state award winner will be announced Oct. 27 at the Oregon Tree Farm System annual meeting in Silverton.
Although the Welds don’t live on the tree farm, they live nearby in a home that borders the Calapooia River. Their son Scott and his wife, Lisa, live in a cedar log home at the top of the property, which overlooks the Sweet Home valley and on a clear day offers picture-postcard views of Mount Jefferson, some 80 miles away.
Sherman’s father, “Grampa” Lester Weld, and his wife, Faye, purchased the farm 50 years ago from Harvey Weed, in part to act as a dump area for Weld’s company, Sweet Home Sanitation. Weed had purchased the farm’s original 60 acres for $1,800 in 1925. It was a working farm and cattle ranch and at one time, had an on-site sawmill.
Lester Weld operated the farm until the 1990s, when he turned the property over to Sherman and his brothers, Truman, Myron and Alfred. Over the years, Sherman and Leslie bought out the other brothers’ interests.
The couple also began reclaiming the property, planting trees on what had been pastures.
“We had the fields ripped 36 inches deep and then Cascade Timber Consulting planted our first trees,” Sherman said. “That was in the late 1980s. We planted about 70 more acres in 1999.”
Although the Welds continued to run cattle on the farm for several years, they phased out livestock and since then have been removing wire cross fencing, except on the farm’s boundaries.
“Fences and trees don’t go together,” Weld said. “They get in the way of equipment and tree limbs fall and break them down.”
Every tree farm project is based on the long-term consideration of what is best for future generations. In addition to their son, the Welds have a daughter, Shelly, who lives in San Diego and three grandchildren.
“We want this to remain in the family for many generations to come,” Leslie said.
Scott Weld has spearhead the development of an extensive road system on the tree farm. Sherman and a longtime family friend, Larry Johnson, former Sweet Home High School athletic director, have limbed many acres of trees.
Removing the bottom limbs on the trees to about head-height — which Sherman does almost daily — helps decrease the possibility of them acting like a ladder to the crown areas during a wildfire.
They also are intent on annual blackberry spraying and removal.
The family’s other tree farm goals include:
• Managing the farm to be certified by the American Tree Farm System.
• Promoting secure wildlife habitat for viewing and herd increases.
• Managing the farm to provide some limited income for future generations.
• Restoring the land to be more in harmony with nature and managing the land in an environmentally sustainable manner to ensure healthy forests.
Although the majority of the property is home to Douglas fir trees, the family also enjoys an 8-acre oak savanna.
Sherman, 76, works on the tree farm nearly every day and is looking forward to thinning some of the older trees this year.
“I think the other trees are really going to take off in terms of growth after the thinning,” Weld said.
In addition to their trees, the Welds enjoy spending time with family and friends at their trout-filled pond, which doubles as a swimming hole.
Scott recently built a pond-side patio and covered kitchen and picnic area, which is his mother’s favorite spot.
“We love to share the farm with our friends,” Leslie said. “We had 75 people here for the Fourth of July.”
The Welds also prize clean water on the farm and have fenced off an area that contains several springs.
In addition to their tree farm, the Welds have been active in the Sweet Home community for more than 50 years. They operated Sweet Home Sanitation until 1999. Sherman served on the City Council and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He also was honored as a First Citizen of the Year.