Welcome mid-valley rainfall includes unwelcome lightning show

A storm cell that brought thunder, lightning and variable rainfall into the mid-valley Thursday night into Friday morning did not start new wildland fires, at least none that were found by late Friday afternoon.

Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said his staff and private landowners spent Friday scouring the area for new smoke.

Pettinger said there was considerable lightning Thursday evening, and about 2 p.m. Friday another lightning cell rolled through the Sweet Home area. He said that, fortunately, it came with rainfall.

Rainfall was variable, from two-tenths to three-quarters of an inch throughout east Linn County.

“The Eugene Airport recorded 1.1 inches, but 15 miles east, parts of the Holiday Farm Fire didn’t get any rain,” Pettinger said.

Pettinger said the forecast calls for spotty showers on Saturday, several dry days and then more measurable rainfall later next week.

The 172,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire burning on the McKenzie Ranger District south of Sweet Home is about 10% contained.