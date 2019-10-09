The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife is stocking Albany's Waverly Lake this week with 1,000 legal-sized and 100 trophy-sized trout.
Anglers are encouraged to take advantage of the autumn weather and fish in this mid-valley lake, which is open year-round for fishing with a limit of 5 legal-size (8 inch minimum) trout per day.
For more information, visit the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife online at https://myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.