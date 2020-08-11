Water heater causes smoke at Brookdale assisted living

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albany firefighters responded to the Brookdale Grand Prairie assisted living facility at 1929 Grand Prairie at 12:39 p.m. Monday, according to fire department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts.

“There was a lot of smoke when we arrived, but a fire extinguisher had already been deployed and we didn’t have to put any water on it,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the fire was caused by an electrical problem with a water heater.

None of the facility's 59 residents were injured. Most were safely evacuated from the building, while one resident sheltered in place, Roberts said.

“There are fire doors that close when the fire alarm goes off to stop the potential of fire spreading,” Roberts said. “All of the doors worked just like they should.”

Roberts said fire staff went door to door checking on residents.

Firefighters also rescued an irate cat.

“We vented the building with fans,” Roberts said.

Roberts added this was the first fire call for the city’s new Engine 11.

