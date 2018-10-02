SHEDD — Staff members from the Brownsville Fire District are continuing to monitor a lightning-caused fire on Ward Butte near Seven Mile Lane, but due to steep terrain it will be allowed to continue burning, according to Fire Chief Kevin Rogers.
The fire started about 4:20 p.m. Friday when a band of rain and lightning moved across the mid-valley, Rogers said.
“I walked to the top of the butte and it is steep, rocky terrain,” Rogers said. “The area is ringed by blackberries and poison oak.”
Rogers said the fire is in a couple of snag trees, but is mostly creeping along the ground in moss and scrub oak. There are plowed fields below it, so there is virtually no chance of escape, Rogers said.
No homes or other buildings are in danger, he said.
“The site is mostly used to graze sheep and we were told by farmers they wanted to clear the area and plant better grass anyway,” Rogers said.
At one time, perhaps in the 1940s and 50s, there was a road to the top of the butte. But it was overgrown years ago and is no longer usable.
Rogers said the original strike was about one-quarter of an acre and has grown to about 2 acres, Rogers said.
“I had to go by the area about 1 a.m. for a car wreck,” Rogers said. “It’s just creeping along the ground.”
Ward Butte is on the west side of Seven Mile Lane, Manning Drive is on its east side and Morgan Drive on its north side.
“We don’t know who actually owns the butte, but some farmers run sheep on it,” Rogers said. “We’re just going to let the fire do its thing and hope for rain. It has kind of turned into an agricultural fire now and it’s burning up brush.”
Rogers said he has kept the Oregon Department of Forestry informed.
“We’ve had multiple calls about this over the weekend,” Rogers said. “But it’s not going anywhere.”
The mid-valley forecast calls for a slight chance of showers most days this week, with a 60 percent chance of showers on Friday. Daily high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.
In addition to the Ward Butte fire, Craig Pettinger of the Sweet Home Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry said his staff chased about 15 potential lightning strikes over the weekend and located four or five, none of which started fires.