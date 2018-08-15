Should the Linn County surveyor’s position be elected or appointed by the Board of Commissioners?
Residents will vote on the issue Nov. 6.
Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Tuesday that the position requires enough technical skill that the person filling it should be appointed from a pool of qualified candidates.
“Given the technical nature of the job, the skill set required and the need to have a close working relationship with other departments — especially the Road Department — we think it’s appropriate to ask the voters what they think,” Nyquist said.
If approved, the commissioners would appoint a replacement for longtime surveyor Chuck Gibbs, who retired in July but agreed to stay through October, so the issue could go on the ballot without appointing an interim surveyor to serve through January 2021.
According to the proposed explanatory statement for the voter’s pamphlet, in 2009 the Oregon Legislature changed the state law to allow appointment of county surveyors. Prior to 2009, all Oregon county surveyors were elected.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a Measure 37 vesting rights claim by the David and Gay Hickey Family LLC that would allow the development of three parcels with a dwelling on each 1.27 miles north of the community of Waterloo. The Hickeys purchased the property in 2005 and submitted a Measure 37 claim which has since been tied up in litigation due to the passage of Ballot Measure 49, which repealed and replaced Measure 37 and nullified development approval on undeveloped Measure 37 claims. The board’s decision can be appealed by the Department of Land Conservation and Development.
• Approved the closure of roads in the Lebanon area for the annual Runaway Pumpkin Half-Marathon at Cheadle Lake Park. The Sept. 29 event is a fundraiser for the ABC House and attracts more than 1,000 participants. All three Linn County Commissioners plan to participate and the two who do not finish first among the group will donate $100 each to ABC House in the name of the winning commissioner. They will also buy the winner a dozen maple bar doughnuts each.
• Approved First-Time Youth Wage Grant agreements with Glenn Miller Seed and Duane Sherfy Enterprises.
