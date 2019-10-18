Retired Cheldelin Middle School teacher Dave Gable has enjoyed the sights and sounds of Christmas Storybook Land for almost 40 years. But this year, he's seeing it from an entirely new perspective — as a volunteer creating and painting display characters.
“We have taken our kids and now our grandkids,” he said Thursday morning during a display-crafting work session. “My kids encouraged me to put my stuff in this year.”
Gable is known for decorating his Albany yard for holidays (especially Halloween, when he brings out an 8-foot-tall Frankenstein's monster). This year, Gable, who still coaches pole vaulting at Crescent Valley High School, has focused on developing "Star Wars" and Grinch characters. He's also going to paint some faces on wood for the characters from the movie “The Incredibles."
“We started with some foam and made costumes,” longtime volunteer Faye Creecy said. “We sent for faces and they came back made of paper. Those won’t last very long.”
This is the 43rd year for the show, which runs Dec. 6 to 20 at the Linn County Expo Center. The 2018 event featured more than 115 colorful scenes and attracted 36,000 visitors, who donated more than 26,000 food items for the Fish of Albany food bank. Admission is free, but nonperishable food items are welcome.
“We are really glad to have Dave helping us,” Creecy said of Gable's work. “We have had 'Star Wars' displays for a while, but he’s really adding to it.”
The always popular members of the "Star Wars" Cloud City Garrison will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
According to Creecy, volunteers take January off and then begin planning the next big show.
“We collect items all year long,” she said. “Julie Marie Krussow, our photographer, and I visit thrift stores all year.”
This year’s show will feature a highly remodeled “Our Town” display.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve really snazzed it up,” Creecy said. “We have added several new items, including some Thomas Kinkade items.”
The lighted ceramic village is also being expanded to feature an ocean and lighthouse village and a farm and country village.
Volunteer Joyce Moreira said it takes more than 450 volunteers to set up and operate Christmas Storybook Land.
“We need people to pick up trees, set up displays, light the displays and help out each day,” she said. “We need people to help visitors, operate model trains, assist with senior day or school tour days, and act as Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
Moreira said young people are encouraged to participate as costumed characters. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Weyerhaeuser donates more than 1,300 fir trees to transform the Linn County Expo Center. The trees come from young forests that are being thinned to enhance forest health and stimulate the growth of the remaining trees in the stand.
On the Dec. 6 opening night, 300 Santa Boot ornaments will be available for children to list their Christmas wishes on and hang them in trees.
Volunteers can sign up from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center conference rooms.
They can also visit www.christmasstorybookland.org.