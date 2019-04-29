Around 35 volunteers worked to clean up the Alsea River and Highway 34 Sunday as part of an annual cleanup organized by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Alsea Sportsman’s Association.
Chuck Pavlik with the Alsea Sportman’s Association said Sunday was the sixth time the cleanup has been held on the river and around 10 of the volunteers went out on the river to clean up trash in boats, while the remainder worked along the highway.
Pavlik said volunteers clean stretches of the river from the Mill Creek Boat Landing to the Blackberry Campground, which is about 20 miles east of Waldport.
Last year, he said volunteers cleaned up about 600 pounds of waste, around a third of it from the river.
Pavlik said many of the volunteers are people who fish the river, and they get volunteers from Alsea, Corvallis, Philomath and even as far away as Lebanon.
“I tell people ‘now’s your chance to pay back what the river does for you, all the enjoyment you get from it,’” he said.
He added that the river is pristine.
“It really is (a special place). We work hard to keep it that way.”
The cleanup was affiliated with SOLVE, which organizes similar cleanups throughout Oregon.
The Mid Coast Watershed Council and SOLVE are hosting the Siletz River Clean Up at 9 a.m. on May 11, starting at the Hee Hee Illahee boat ramp in Siletz. All are welcome to attend.