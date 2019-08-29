Longtime Albany resident Don Rea will be honored Thursday, Sept. 5, for his 47 years of community volunteer service.
The Don Rea Appreciation Day Ice Cream Social will start at 6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 432 Ferry Street SW, where Rea has been a member since 1973. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Rea, 94, will be recognized for his volunteer and leadership roles with Fish of Albany, Waverly Elementary School, Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, Friendship Force, Albany Peace Seekers, Albany Kiwanis Club, Jackson Street Youth Services and the church.
Rea grew up in Aberdeen, Wash., and served in the Navy during World War II. He graduated in 1949 from Linfield College with a bachelor’s degree in social studies.
He married Betty Neumann on Sept. 6, 1952, in Negaunee, Mich. They reared four sons, Brent, Matt, Kirby and Joel. Betty died in 2014.
Rea has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family moved in 1972 from Kirkland, Wash., to Albany, where Rea served as associate director and later executive director of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA. He worked for Ransom and Smith Real Estate from 1975 until his retirement in 1986.
In addition to his volunteer work, Rea is known for his dedication to peace and justice.
The ice cream social will also include a number of Rea’s favorite songs. The sing-alongs will be led by First Christian member Paul Pritchard and recently retired YMCA director Jim Asleson.
For more information, contact the First Christian Church at 541-926-8606.