20/20 vision: Corvallis hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

When Cameron and Brittney Adams were given their child’s due date — Jan. 4 — they thought there was a chance they could deliver the first baby of 2020.

But New Year’s Day came and went with no baby.

“We didn’t think there was a chance,” Brittney said.

But on Jan. 3, Brittney woke around 1 a.m. Her water broke.

“With the first baby, her water never broke,” Cameron said.

The couple raced from their home in Lebanon to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where friends had delivered and raved about the experience.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The first baby we had in Albany and I arrived at the hospital and had the baby within an hour so there was a rush to get to Corvallis,” Brittney said.

She went into labor around 1 a.m. and Brooke Elizabeth arrived about four hours later at 5:29 a.m. becoming the first baby born in Corvallis in 2020.

“It was intense,” Brittney said of the labor she went through without an epidural. “But it was shorter so overall, it was good.”

It was also, a coincidence for mom, who works as an eye doctor in Albany, to have the first Corvallis baby of the new year.