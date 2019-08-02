Some 200 members of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America will meet Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 7-10, at Timber Linn Park and the Linn County Expo Center, both in Albany.
The group's Larry Thompson, of Gladstone, said more than 100 cars from 1918 and beyond will be on display, including his 1969 El Camino, formerly owned by his father, Myrle, and 1977 Concours Nova. Judging will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Timber Linn Park. Admission is free.
The event also includes a tour of local wineries and covered bridges, plus a trip to Thompson's Mills at Shedd. Thompson is a fourth-generation member of the family that operated the mill, beginning with his great-grandfather, Martin, who was part-owner and then owner starting in 1891. Grandfather Otto ran it until 1965, followed by Myrle Thompson until 1974.
The historic site has been owned by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department since 2004 and opened to the public in 2007.
The national VCCA was founded in 1961, and has 80 regional chapters across the country.