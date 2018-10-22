SWEET HOME — Seven candidates are seeking four seats on the Sweet Home City Council. They are incumbents Mayor Greg Mahler and councilors Diane Gerson, Susan Coleman and Bob Briana. Challengers are Greg Korn, Cortney Nash and Larry Angland.
The top three vote-getters will serve four-year terms and the fourth candidate will serve a two-year term.
Here are brief profiles of each candidate:
Larry Angland
Larry Angland, 80, is retired but drives a bus for the school district.
He has a degree in business.
His wife’s name is Susan and he has two half-brothers.
“One thing I would like to bring with me to the city is common sense in some of the decisions made for the community,” Angland said. “I am not trying to change the town, but help it, as I did by bringing the Sweet Home Sweet Ride Car Show for Kids to town to benefit the local kids.”
Angland recently completed a two-year stint as president of the Kiwanis Club.
“I am a very strong believer in common sense, which is almost lost in today’s world,” Angland said. “If you believe this, then I am your man for the job.”
Bob Briana
Incumbent Bob Briana, 69, is semi-retired but enjoys officiating volleyball, softball and baseball games.
He graduated from Massasoit Community College and the University of Colorado at Boulder.
He has one daughter and one grandchild.
He was president of the student body at Massasoit Community College and said that experience “introduced me at an early age to the operation of financial and social aspects of governing.”
Briana was a business owner for several years and said that helps him understand the community’s needs and expectations.
He has served on the city’s Budget Committee and has working with the Planning Committee to develop a business façade improvement program.
“Another issue — which is a long-term project — is to make the newly acquired Morse Bros. property into the best venue around for sports, music and camping, which will bring people to our city,” Briana said. “It has great potential.”
Susan Coleman
Incumbent Susan Coleman, 46, is a legislative assistant to state Rep. Sherrie Sprenger.
Coleman has a bachelor’s degree from Simpson College and a master’s degree from the Alliance Theological Seminary.
She and her husband, Matt, have four children: Emily, Anna, Nathaniel and Madalyn.
Coleman chairs the Sweet Home Capitol Christmas Tree Committee, is the council representative on the Chamber of Commerce governing board, and chaired the Traffic Safety Committee.
She believes the two key issues facing the community are generational poverty and an aging infrastructure.
“The council has the opportunity to address the effects of generational poverty by continuing to make decisions which focus on economic development,” Coleman said. “Also, through carrying on the process of updating codes, we can ensure the codes support that development. The city is diligently working to improve the infrastructure and the council can suppose these efforts by budgeting appropriately.”
Diane Gerson
Incumbent Diane Gerson calls herself a senior citizen and is a retired public school teacher and administrator.
Gerson has a bachelor’s degree from Whittier College; and an MREd and EdD from Brigham Young University.
Gerson has three adult children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She served on the Sweet Home School Board for seven years and for five years chaired the Linn County Commission on Children and Families.
Gerson believes key issues are infrastructure repairs, especially the city’s leaky water pipes; the need for an updated wastewater treatment plant and continued road maintenance. Completion of the new City Hall project as economically as possible is important, Gerson said, as is “collaboration with other agencies to build a sustainable business community.”
Gerson said she addresses the city’s issues by “being informed of alternatives and consequences of any decision I would make and making choices which address the goals of the council and provide the greatest good for the larger community for the longest period of time.”
Greg Korn
Greg Korn, 41, works at Weyerhaeuser’s Santiam Lumber as a millwright.
He is a 1996 graduate of Waldport High School and completed the millwright program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.
He and his wife, Jeanie, have two sons: Kasper and Riley.
Korn has served on the Budget Committee and the Board of Appeals.
“I believe the most important things facing Sweet Home are sustaining the infrastructure, involving the youth of the community and the responsible use of tax dollars,” Korn said.
Greg Mahler
Incumbent Greg Mahler, 55, is the operations manager at Hoy’s Ace Hardware and Home Improvement Center.
He is a Sweet Home High School and Linn-Benton Community College graduate. He and his wife Teresa have three children, Jill, Ryan and Lacey and four grandchildren.
Mahler has served on the council for 12 years, the last two as mayor. He has been a volunteer firefighter for 31 years and was a reserve deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
He is active at his church and has been a member of Kiwanis, the Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce.
Mahler believes key community issues are economic development, development of a new wastewater treatment plant, improving city parks and enhancing local medical services.
Mahler said the current council has made economic develop a priority, by improving overall community infrastructure and improving quality of life.
“The council has adopted a plan to revitalize our existing waste water treatment plant and we hope, have a revamped and modernized plant within the next 10 to 15 years,” Mahler said. “We have also placed an emphasis on our local parks, and we have made big strides at both Sankey Park and Asbury Park. We have future plans for both Northside Park and Strawberry Park.”
Mahler said the city will soon have a new City Hall and a program is in place to help local businesses improve their building facades.
Cortney Nash
Cortney Nash, 41, worked for Weyerhaeuser at the Griggs shop.
He is a 1995 Sweet Home High School graduate and attended Linn-Benton Community College for one year.
He and his wife, Kimi, have three children: Kourtnwey, Devon and Ava.
Nash owns KillZone Archery and volunteers with the Sweet Home Sweet Ride for Charity Car Show for Kids; the Kiwanis Club and the Sweet Home Elks Lodge.
“I am new to government and the political life,” Nash said. “I do have one thing some have forgotten how to use, and that’s common sense.”
Nash said he would like to see the community attract more businesses.
“There are buildings here that are empty that were not when I was growing up,” Nash said.
Nash said another key issue is the number of “undesirables roaming the streets between 1 and 4 a.m.”
“I hear others in town complaining about people breaking into vehicles and stealing things that they worked hard to earn and buy,” Nash said. “There is no reason for anyone to be on private grounds uninvited and disrespecting other’s property.”
Nash would like to see more money directed toward the Sweet Home Police Department to add another patrol officer’s position.
“I feel that as a community, if we can stand together, we will have a big enough voice and something can be done. I don’t feel that one person or seven persons could accomplish this task, but as a whole, anything can be done,” Nash said.