Veterans honored in Albany ceremony

During his Veterans Day speech Wednesday morning at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany, Kelly Odegaard spilled a secret he has held tightly for the last 23 years.
Odegaard told emcee and former Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Director Jim Willis that he was against developing the state’s first veterans home in The Dalles two decades ago.
It was a somewhat odd position for someone who is now vice president of operations and veterans services with Westcare Management, which oversees Oregon’s veterans homes in both The Dalles and Lebanon.
At the time, Odegaard had extensive experience managing nursing homes, and he didn’t understand why veterans needed their own retirement and care facilities.
Odegaard recalled thinking, “Aren’t all nursing homes the same? Aren’t all residents the same?”
He soon learned there are as many differences as there are similarities, he said.
“Yes, there are similarities,” Odegaard said. “But I have learned that veterans homes are as unique as our veterans themselves. We serve veterans, their spouses, Gold Star parents, from war- and peacetime.”
He has learned much about veterans over the last two decades and said he is extremely proud of both homes. He noted that the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon — called a "small house" model — is considered a favorite nationwide among Veterans Administration architects.
“This has been a wonderful journey, the pinnacle of my career,” Odegaard said of his work with the two facilities, which includes helping design and get the Lebanon home operational.
Odegaard said veterans carry physical, mental and emotional scars from their unselfish service.
“They take great pride in who they are and why they served,” Odegaard said. “They have a brotherly bond, even if they served in different military branches.”
Odegaard said he values the friendships he has made with veterans.
“They are interesting characters with incredible stories that I will never forget,” Odegaard said.
Odegaard said that while 2020 has been a challenging year for the world, it was especially impactful when COVID-19 invaded the Edward C. Allworth home in Lebanon — the first nursing home in the state with an outbreak.
“We had 21 heroes (diagnosed with COVID-19), and eight lost their battle with an enemy that snuck in,” Odegaard said. “We lost Adam, Darwin, Richard, Roy, George, Frank and my friends Robin and Al. But 13 won their battle, including a 104-year-old veteran who is the country’s oldest survivor.”
Odegaard praised staff members who “volunteered to be on the front line” and serve the residents, despite the risks to their own lives.
“Since April 7, we have held the line," Odegaard said.
Odegaard said the staff truly lived up to the home’s motto of “A place where honor lives.”
Lt. Col Evan Hessel of the Oregon National Guard’s 741st Combat Brigade Engineering Battalion said he is honored to have served in the military for 15 years. He is a senior parachutist and has completed more than 30 jumps with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He said the founding 41st Brigade — nicknamed the Jungleers — saw action in the South Pacific only months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.
They have served faithfully ever since, he said.
“I have unbridled faith in our young soldiers,” Hessel said.
Once enemies, Hessel said the United States now has strong ties with Germany, Japan and Vietnam.
Hessel quoted five-star Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a hero in World War I and 27 years later a commander in World War II: "Today the guns are silent. A great tragedy has ended. We have known the bitterness of defeat and the exultation of triumph, and from both we have learned there can be no turning back. We must go forward to preserve in peace what we've won in war."
Hessel said he “can never thank our brave warriors enough. They are always ready, always there.”
Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 30 years and retired as a captain, called his service time “an amazing opportunity. Thank you.”
He said there are 17.5 million veterans in the United States.
A helicopter pilot who at one time also commanded the Astoria Coast Guard base, Troedsson said it was “a privilege to serve.”
He said that when he landed the city manager’s job in Albany three and a half years ago, he was “proud and surprised” to learn the mid-valley was “so supportive and giving of and for our veterans.”
He reminded the large crowd that many veterans bear visible and invisible scars from their service.
“Let us resolve to keep those scars in mind and resolve to help our fellow veterans forever,” he said.
Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker — a Navy veteran — said when he sees a veteran, he sees a hero.
“When you are serving, you don’t get to choose. Someone else chooses for you,” Tucker said. “They put you on the edge of the sword. We owe our veterans a huge debt. They are always ready.”
The invocation was given by Pastor Matt Novak of the Neighborhood Church, and the benediction was given by Pastor Jamey Mills of the Northside Church.
Jim Willis led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Krisarah Nygren sang the national anthem.
Dennis Pollock placed a wreath in honor of POW/MIA veterans, and Terri Thorpe presented a wreath as a Gold Star mother.
The American Legion Post 51 Honor Guard played taps and performed a rifle salute.
Randy Martinak, president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association, presented Tucker and Odegaard with plaques.
After the ceremony, which included a flyover by the Oregon Air National Guard, hundreds of motorcycle riders who would normally take part in the annual Veterans Day Parade — which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic — traveled to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.
