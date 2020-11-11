Veterans honored in Albany ceremony

“Since April 7, we have held the line," Odegaard said.

Odegaard said the staff truly lived up to the home’s motto of “A place where honor lives.”

Lt. Col Evan Hessel of the Oregon National Guard’s 741st Combat Brigade Engineering Battalion said he is honored to have served in the military for 15 years. He is a senior parachutist and has completed more than 30 jumps with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He said the founding 41st Brigade — nicknamed the Jungleers — saw action in the South Pacific only months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

They have served faithfully ever since, he said.

“I have unbridled faith in our young soldiers,” Hessel said.

Once enemies, Hessel said the United States now has strong ties with Germany, Japan and Vietnam.

Hessel quoted five-star Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a hero in World War I and 27 years later a commander in World War II: "Today the guns are silent. A great tragedy has ended. We have known the bitterness of defeat and the exultation of triumph, and from both we have learned there can be no turning back. We must go forward to preserve in peace what we've won in war."