Veterans home protocols holding COVID-19 at bay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — March was a rough month for residents and staff of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home.

The first cases of COVID-19 in the mid-valley were confirmed and the first of eight deaths of patients — two of whom had been receiving hospice care associated with the disease — were recorded on March 21.

But thanks to extensive protocols and increasing knowledge about how the disease is spread, there hasn’t been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the 154-bed facility since April 7.

A staff member with some symptoms was tested this week and the results were negative.

Dr. Robin Richardson, Kelly Odegaard, vice president of operations and veterans services for Westcare and Abe Andrade, veterans' home administrator, recently sat down with the Democrat-Herald to talk about events of the last five months and what they have learned.

They all agreed that the learning curve was not only steep, but a swift one as well.

The veterans' home began to initiate COVID-19 protocols as early as late February. Visitors who recently had been in foreign countries were advised to not enter the building.

The first occasion of a resident with respiratory symptoms came on March 5.