Veterans Day is a day to recognize those who have served our country in military service. Memorial Day recognizes those who have given their lives doing so.
Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker reminded several hundred people who attended the annual Veterans Day Memorial Service Monday morning at Timber Linn Memorial Park that many who serve may come back alive, but they never truly come home.
They bear the scars of war both physically and mentally, Tucker said, adding that he has a son who is grappling with the issues of time spent on the battlefield.
Tucker, a Navy veteran, added that when young men and women enlist, “They sign up and then have to walk on the edge of a foreign policy sword.”
Tucker said it’s important to celebrate on Veterans Day.
“We should all have a fun day filled with great joy and pride,” Tucker said. “I have traveled around the world and we live in a country that everyone wants to come to. We are truly free. Our government turns over without a war making it happen. We have freedom of religion, freedom of speech and freedom of the press.”
The annual Albany celebration is hosted by the Veterans Commemoration Association.
Heavy, damp fog that shrouded much of the mid-valley burned off before the ceremony began and Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa made note of that.
“It’s such a beautiful day,” Konopa said. “It’s nice to see the sun rise on such a special day for all of us.”
She encouraged everyone to enjoy the Veterans Day Parade, which got underway at 11 a.m., shortly after the service.
“I hope we all can sit back today and reflect on the veterans whose service provides us with the quality of life that we enjoy today,” Konopa said.
Col. Karl Pond, Director of the Joint Staff for the Oregon Army National Guard, said 1,380 men and women from the state are currently deployed around the world.
“On Veterans Day, let us rededicate ourselves to never forgetting their sacrifices,” Pond said. “Their courage and sacrifices are a reminder of the strength of this great nation.”
Emcee Jim Willis said one of his more vivid memories is marching in the Veterans Day Parade when he was 10 years old with his father, Millard, a World War II veteran.
A young attorney when he enlisted, Millard Willis was determined to serve in the infantry, not in the Judge Advocate General’s office as an Army lawyer. He served with the 104th Timber Wolf Division and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the coldest weather Europe had experienced in 50 years, Willis said.
“When he returned home, he told my mother he was never going to be cold again and he wasn’t. He was never going to stand in line and he didn’t. And every Veterans Day, he was going to remember his comrades in arms, which he always did,” explained Willis, an Air Force veteran.
Keeping with tradition, General Discord of the 234th Army Band performed each of the military branches’ songs sung by 1st Sgt. Tasha Cruz. The Lebanon High School Junior ROTC posted and retrieved the colors and the invocation and benediction were given by Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain Scott Delbridge.
The POW/MIA wreath was presented by David Filley of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Gold Star Family wreath was presented by Terry Thorpe.
The sounds of a gun salute by Bravo Battery 2-218 FA of the Oregon Army National Guard cracked and spit fire through the early morning air.
Armistice Day was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, commemorating the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It became a national observance in 1926 and in 1938, Veterans Day became a national holiday.