Tickets for the annual Veteran of the Year banquet, to be held on Nov. 9, are now on sale.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road SE. Dinner and program start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $27.50 until Oct. 31 and $30 beginning Nov. 1. Sponsored tables are available as well.
Call 541-928-7676 or 541-981-2390 or email: albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com.
The banquet will honor Veteran of the Year Bud Barnes and Distinguished Veterans: Steve Adams, Navy; Michael Cantrall, Marine Corps; Stephen Dahrens, Navy; Randy Eshleman, Air Force; Carl Frank, Navy; Kenneth Hern, Army; Katherine (Kat) Sanderson-Cox, Air Force; Fred Schafer, Navy; Gordon Stephens, Navy; Westley Whiting, Navy; Jim Willis, Air Force.
Entertainment will be the 234th Army Band — General Discord — with 1SG Tasha Cruz singing the national anthem and service songs during a presentation of service flags with Jim Willis.