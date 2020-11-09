Veteran of the Year always has a song in his heart

LEBANON — Peter Butler wakes up each day with a song in his heart and a deep appreciation for his fellow veterans and his country.
Butler’s dedication to others and his tireless commitment to local veterans has earned him recognition as Linn County’s Veteran of the Year by the Linn County Veterans Commemoration Association.
“It’s amazing,” the 83-year-old Air Force veteran said. “I am overwhelmed. I served in the peacetime military, and I played in the band.”
Mary Blanshan nominated Butler for the honor.
“What sets Peter apart from all the rest is his giving heart and his desire to serve his fellow men and women,” she said. "He loves his community, going the extra mile to help anyone in need.”
Butler has shared his musical talents as a singer and choral director at schools in Portland, Lincoln City, Woodburn and Lebanon, and he is equally skilled playing a French horn, trumpet or bugle.
A member of the American Legion Post 51 Honor Guard, Butler plays taps at numerous military funerals each year.
“A vet deserves a live bugler,” Butler said, a motto he picked up from fellow bugler Lois Abrell.
He also performs the military song for each of the deceased veterans and flies their service branch flag at his home on his friends’ birthdays.
Born in Seattle, Butler grew up on a small farm near Beaverton, where he milked cows every day before school.
His father was a captain in the Merchant Marine during WWII.
In high school, Butler played football, wrestled and performed in the choir.
“High school was fun,” Butler said.
His love of music was kindled by a student choir teacher who had been a football standout at Lewis & Clark College.
“I had wanted to be a veterinarian,” Butler said. “My student teacher let me direct the choir a few times, and I was sold.”
Butler graduated from Beaverton High in 1956 and enrolled at Lewis & Clark, where he played football and wrestled for a couple of years.
It was also at college that he learned to play the French horn.
“I was talking to a friend, and the band director overhead me say I would like to learn to play an instrument,” Butler said. “He told me to follow him, and he went the music room and dug out an old horn.”
College was “fabulous, wonderful” until he became ill his senior year and had to drop out for a semester.
He came back in the fall of 1960, finished up a couple classes and was a student-teacher at Washington High School in Portland.
But in January 1961, a month after completing his degree, Butler learned he was going to be drafted during the Berlin Wall crisis of the Cold War.
“I had some time to shop around and looked at the Marines and Navy, but the Air Force recruiter said I could easily qualify for the Drum and Bugle Corps,” Butler said.
He enlisted, but then had a change of heart about being an Air Force musician and signed up to become a pilot. He spent a few months in San Antonio, Texas.
“When they found out I had a degree in music, that kind of ended that,” Butler said.
Butler was assigned to the 724th Air Force Band in Sacramento, California.
“We were always busy,” Butler said. “We performed at all kinds of parades, including the Rose Parade in Portland and the Timber Carnival in Albany.”
Butler said the 55-member band was always in demand and performers also composed smaller dance bands that performed at officers and non-commissioned officers clubs.
Butler married a fellow Lewis & Clark student, Anne Marie Knutson, in 1962, and in 1963, while living in Sacramento, they welcomed their first daughter, Rebecca.
“Anne Marie has always had such a beautiful voice,” Butler said.
Butler was transferred to Tacoma in 1963 and added drum major to his duties.
He was discharged from the Air Force in 1965 and began substitute-teaching in Portland.
“I worked every day and taught everything from music to plumbing,” Butler said.
A fellow Lewis & Clark alum offered him his first full-time teaching job at Taft High School in Lincoln City, where he taught for two years.
“I have attended class reunions for both of the senior classes I taught there,” Butler said.
Then Butler had the opportunity to study at Concordia College in Minnesota under choir director Paul Christiansen.
“We bought a new 1967 VW squareback and pulled a small trailer to Fargo, North Dakota,” Butler said. “The university is in Moorhead, just over the state line in Minnesota.”
Butler was 30 years old, and the 18- to 22-year-old students often poked fun at him about his age.
“And Paul Christiansen gave me no leeway,” Butler said. “But his teaching greatly added to my professional skills. We made long tours around the Midwest and would often perform at a high school during the day and for the community that night.”
Butler said he was “blessed” to have had the opportunity.
Butler had job offers in Minnesota, but he had no intention of living in the frigid Upper Midwest, and the family returned to Oregon, where he taught for years at Woodburn High School and Middle School.
He came to Lebanon in 1972, and he and Anne Marie became an integral part of the community. He retired from teaching in 1993.
Their daughter, Rachel, was born in Lebanon in 1976. The Butlers have five grandchildren.
“Lebanon became our adopted hometown,” Butler said. “It was a great place when we moved here, and it still is.”
For their commitment to the community, Peter and Anne Marie Butler were recognized in 2005 as Senior First Citizens. He was named Legionnaire of the Year in 2013 by the local American Legion post.
Butler has been active with the Salem Thorsmen Norwegian Male Chorus; Sangerfest; Lebanon Community Chorus Association; Corvallis Repertory Singers; American Legion Honor Guard; Voiture 40 & 8; Northwest Steelheaders; and the Strawberrians. He is also an Honor Flight recruiter, sings and plays bugle at funerals and has mentored students in Lebanon schools.
Butler and his wife live in the same home on Eastway Street they purchased when they first came to town in 1972.
They attend and perform at the Community Lutheran Church.
The annual Veterans Day parade and Veteran of the year Banquet will not be held this year, but Butler will receive a commemorative plaque from the Linn County Veterans Commemoration Association.
