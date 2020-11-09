Veteran of the Year always has a song in his heart

Butler had job offers in Minnesota, but he had no intention of living in the frigid Upper Midwest, and the family returned to Oregon, where he taught for years at Woodburn High School and Middle School.

He came to Lebanon in 1972, and he and Anne Marie became an integral part of the community. He retired from teaching in 1993.

Their daughter, Rachel, was born in Lebanon in 1976. The Butlers have five grandchildren.

“Lebanon became our adopted hometown,” Butler said. “It was a great place when we moved here, and it still is.”

For their commitment to the community, Peter and Anne Marie Butler were recognized in 2005 as Senior First Citizens. He was named Legionnaire of the Year in 2013 by the local American Legion post.

Butler has been active with the Salem Thorsmen Norwegian Male Chorus; Sangerfest; Lebanon Community Chorus Association; Corvallis Repertory Singers; American Legion Honor Guard; Voiture 40 & 8; Northwest Steelheaders; and the Strawberrians. He is also an Honor Flight recruiter, sings and plays bugle at funerals and has mentored students in Lebanon schools.

Butler and his wife live in the same home on Eastway Street they purchased when they first came to town in 1972.