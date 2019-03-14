LEBANON — For the second time in recent years, a solar-powered flashing warning light at the intersection of Sand Ridge and Rock Hill roads south of Lebanon has been damaged by vandals, according to Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane.
Someone keeps shooting the lights with a rifle or pistol, Lane said.
Lane said the light was installed several years ago due to the high number of accidents at the T-intersection.
“Several cars missed the stop warning sign and would end up in the farm field on Sand Ridge,” Lane said.
Lane said that in addition to the warning light, the county added rumble strips on the road surface.
Lane said it cost taxpayers about $5,000 to purchase and install the light system originally and each time the light has been shot with what Lane believes is a rifle or pistol, it costs another $1,750.
“Somebody thinks it’s fun to shoot the light, but it’s costing the taxpayers of Linn County,” Lane said.
Lane said he was notified of the damage Wednesday morning by Rick Froman, the county’s traffic control division supervisor.
“We have four of these types of lights in the county,” Lane said. “We have had others damaged from normal wear, such as being hit by a car, but this is the only light that keeps being shot and vandalized.”
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.