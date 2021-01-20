Vaccines will be teleconference topic

Dr. Adam Brady, infectious disease specialist and chair of the Samaritan Coronavirus Task Force, will talk about how the new COVID-19 vaccines work and the latest on vaccine availability in our region by teleconference at noon Thursday.

Register at samhealth.org/BeHealthy.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

In this rapidly evolving situation, distribution plans developed by the Oregon Health Authority have set forth a framework for distributing the initial limited doses of vaccine as they arrive in the state. Samaritan is working with county public health partners, under the direction of the OHA, to help administer vaccines in our region as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible.

Is the vaccine safe? How soon will vaccines be available more widely? While much is still unknown, this will be a chance to find out the latest and ask questions.

For more information on Samaritan Health Services’ response to coronavirus and helpful resources, visit samhealth.org/Coronavirus.

