The Upward Bound Camp in Gates for adults with developmental and physical disabilities is growing, and camp director Diane Turnbull said the camp hopes to work closely with Linn County as it adds programs and activities.
In a briefing Tuesday for the Linn County Board of Commissioners, Turnbull said she was hired as the first camp counselor 40 years ago, then went off to college and other jobs. But in January she had the opportunity to return after being named director of operations for the Christian-based organization.
“There is only one other program of this type in Oregon that serves adults and we pride ourselves that we provide year-round camping opportunities,” she said.
Upward Bound Camp’s philosophy includes respect for self, others, nature and God.
Upward Bound purchased the former Gates Elementary School in 2014. The school was built in 1923 and closed in 2012. The property needed work. Year-round camping began this year. The camp had previously operated from a spot along the North Santiam River.
Upward Bound serves ages 12 to adult and provides activities including archery, hiking, arts, crafts, music, disc golf and more. Capacity is 20 campers at a time.
“We really want to be able to provide fishing and swimming options,” Turnbull said. “We hope we can develop a splash pad.”
Turnbull also said Upward Bound has developed several successful partnerships in the North Canyon, including with the local baseball program and Fire District.
“Some of the campers have been participating for 40 years,” she said. “As they age, it becomes more difficult to maneuver hiking trails on foot or in their wheelchairs. We are working on making our trails more accessible and thankfully, we have some flat property at the school. We also have a wooded area and we have widened the trail for wheelchairs.”
Turnbull said campers come from throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. She said 11 AmeriCorps volunteers recently spent two weeks at the site and completed several projects, despite rain.
Board chairman Roger Nyquist told Turnbull he was glad to see the program move into Linn County, and Commissioner Will Tucker introduced Turnbull to the Planning & Building Department staff, with whom she likely will be working as construction projects get underway.
The Upward Bound Camp is funded through donations. To learn more, call 503-897-2447 or visit: https://www.upwardboundcamp.org/.