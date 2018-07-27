SWEET HOME — Upper Calapooia Drive will be closed this weekend to the general public due to high fire danger, according to Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane.
With temperatures in the three-digit range and after a week in the high 90s, Lane said fire conditions are critical.
“We aren’t in a Level IV restriction yet, but there is no logging going on over the weekend, so there won’t be people around watching for fire starts,” he said. “There is a major resource out there and with this weather, we need to be cautious.”
Lane said the closure began at 4 p.m. Friday and will run through 8 a.m. Monday.
Linn County took back the road from Weyerhaeuser in December 2017 and has since been making roadway and signage improvements. Lane said the county is getting close to opening the road to the general public on a daily basis.
But he also pointed out, the county has agreements with adjoining land owners that the road can be closed when fire dangers are extreme.
“We will have to see how things go, but we may initiate weekend closures until we get Fall rains,” Lane said. “It’s extremely dry out there.”
Upper Calapooia Drive starts at Holley, south of Sweet Home on Highway 228.
